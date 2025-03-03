Ole Miss Rebels See Significant Jump in D1Baseball's Top 25 Rankings
The Ole Miss Rebels had a perfect week on the baseball diamond as they took down Southern Miss on Tuesday and followed that performance with a dominant sweep over Wright State during the weekend slate.
Last week, the Rebels earned their first top 25 ranking of the season, slipping into the No. 24 spot on D1Baseball's list. On Monday morning, the publication released its new rankings where the Rebels jumped a total of seven spots, landing at No. 17.
The Rebels' wins this week included an offensive shootout against Southern Miss where each squad tallied four home runs and 12 hits, but Ole Miss gained the advantage as it drew 11 walks and only allowed two, giving them a 15-8 win in their first home ranked matchup.
Nothing changed as the Rebs moved through the week as they entered their weekend series against Wright State where Ole Miss accumulated 24 runs to Wright State's 7 as they easily came away with the sweep.
Ole Miss is just one of 12 Southeastern Conference members working their way into the Top 25 this week. The rankings can be seen below with SEC members listed in bold.
1. LSU
2. Tennessee
3. Arkansas
4. North Carolina
5. Georgia
6. Florida State
7. Florida
8. Oregon State
9. Virginia
10. Oregon
11. Clemson
12. Texas
13. Oklahoma
14. Texas A&M
15. Wake Forest
16. UC Santa Barbara
17. Ole Miss
18. Vanderbilt
19. Troy
20. Southern Miss
21. Dallas Baptist
22. Auburn
23. Alabama
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Oklahoma State
The Rebels now stand in front of Alabama, Auburn, and Vanderbilt heading into the new week.
Ole Miss is set to host five games this week, starting with two midweek matchups as they take on Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Murray State at 4 p.m. CT on Wednesday before hosting Jacksonville State over the weekend.