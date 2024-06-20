Ole Miss RHP Grayson Saunier Enters Transfer Portal - Report
As the offseason wears on for the Ole Miss Rebels baseball program, another player appears to be leaving Oxford in the form of right-handed pitcher Grayson Saunier. On3 reported his departure via the transfer portal on Thursday.
Saunier, a native of Memphis, Tenn., came to Ole Miss by way of Collierville High School, and he joined the Rebels roster as a freshman in the 2023 season. Over the course of two seasons, he made 23 appearances on the mound and had an overall win-loss record of 6-7.
The 2024 campaign saw him throw 44.2 innings of work, and he held a 5.64 ERA in that span. His departure via the portal comes about a week after Ole Miss announced the hiring of Joel Mangrum as its pitching coach, and he is the fourth pitcher to enter the transfer market from the Rebels, joining the likes of Cole Tolbert, Corey Braun and Gabe Smith.
Of those other arms, Tolbert is the only one who saw any action this season with six appearances and an 0-1 record.
Ole Miss is hoping to return to the NCAA Tournament in 2025 after back-to-back seasons of failing to reach the postseason. The Rebels elected to retain head coach Mike Bianco for another year, and the addition of Mangrum to his staff signified some changes that Ole Miss is looking to implement in hopes of righting the ship.
These back-to-back campaigns without a postseason berth have come on the heels of the Rebels winning a program-first national championship in 2022.