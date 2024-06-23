Ole Miss RHP Kyler Carmack Enters Transfer Portal - Report
Ole Miss Rebels right-handed pitcher Kyler Carmack reportedly entered the transfer portal on Sunday, marking the ninth Ole Miss player and fifth pitcher to enter the transfer market this offseason. On3 was the first to report the news.
This will be Carmack's second stint in the portal in as many years. Prior to the 2024 season, he suited up with the Arkansas State Red Wolves as a freshman before transferring to Ole Miss last offseason.
During his only year with the Rebels, the righty made nine appearances with one start on the hill, posting a 9.28 ERA over 10.2 innings pitched. Before journeying to Oxford, he put up some impressive numbers at ASU, enough to earn him Second Team Freshman All-American honors from D1Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Carmack marks the second Ole Miss arm to enter the portal in the last week, joining fellow righty Grayson Saunier who made the decision on Thursday.
The Ole Miss pitching staff will look different in multiple ways next season. The transfers are one thing, but the Rebels have also hired Joel Mangrum as the team's pitching coach for 2025, signifying a change of pace on the hill in Oxford.