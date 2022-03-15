PREVIEW: Ole Miss Baseball Travels to Southeastern Louisiana for Midweek Tilt

The top-ranked Rebels have one final midweek game before conference play starts on Thursday.

Ole Miss baseball is the newly-christened top team in America, and it travels to Hammond, La., for a bout with Southeastern Louisiana prior to opening conference play on Thursday.

The Rebels are coming off of a 2-1 series win over Oral Roberts last weekend, winning the first two games of the series and earning the No. 1 ranking in the country according to D1Baseball. Ole Miss is facing Southeastern Louisiana for the first time since 2014, also the last trip to Hammond for the Rebels. Ole Miss has won each of the last 11 meetings with the Lions.

Here's what to expect when the Rebels and the Lions face off on Tuesday.

Team Information

Team: Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Location: Hammond, La.

Conference: Southland Conference

Head Coach: Matt Riser

Game Preview

Matchup: No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Records: Ole Miss (13-2) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (7-9)

Location: Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field (2,500) -- Hammond, La.

Date: March 15

Television/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Tuesday, 6 p.m. CT: RHP Jack Washburn (MISS) vs. LHP Adam Guth (SELA)

Washburn: 2-0, 1.50 ERA, 16 K, 9 BB

Guth: 0-0, 4.05 ERA, 7 K, 5 BB

Ole Miss Announces Midweek Uniform Combination

The Rebels announced their planned uniform combination for the midweek game against Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night.

The Rebels are going with their all-navy hats, red jerseys and white pants when they travel to take on the Lions in the midweek.

