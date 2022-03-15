Skip to main content
Team(s)
Ole Miss Rebels, Southeastern Louisiana Lions

PREVIEW: Ole Miss Baseball Travels to Southeastern Louisiana for Midweek Tilt

The top-ranked Rebels have one final midweek game before conference play starts on Thursday.

Ole Miss baseball is the newly-christened top team in America, and it travels to Hammond, La., for a bout with Southeastern Louisiana prior to opening conference play on Thursday. 

The Rebels are coming off of a 2-1 series win over Oral Roberts last weekend, winning the first two games of the series and earning the No. 1 ranking in the country according to D1Baseball. Ole Miss is facing Southeastern Louisiana for the first time since 2014, also the last trip to Hammond for the Rebels. Ole Miss has won each of the last 11 meetings with the Lions.

Here's what to expect when the Rebels and the Lions face off on Tuesday.

00174_021922_CSU_BSB_02730
AG9I2133
gaddis

Team Information

Team: Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Location: Hammond, La.

Conference: Southland Conference

Head Coach: Matt Riser

Game Preview

Matchup: No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions

Records: Ole Miss (13-2) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (7-9)

Location: Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field (2,500) -- Hammond, La.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Date: March 15

Television/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Tuesday, 6 p.m. CT: RHP Jack Washburn (MISS) vs. LHP Adam Guth (SELA)

Washburn: 2-0, 1.50 ERA, 16 K, 9 BB

Guth: 0-0, 4.05 ERA, 7 K, 5 BB

AG3I8991
AG3I8805
AG3I9687

Ole Miss Announces Midweek Uniform Combination

The Rebels announced their planned uniform combination for the midweek game against Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night.

The Rebels are going with their all-navy hats, red jerseys and white pants when they travel to take on the Lions in the midweek.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Southeastern Louisiana Lions

AG3I8805
Baseball

PREVIEW: Ole Miss Baseball Travels to Southeastern Louisiana for Midweek Tilt

By John Macon Gillespie28 seconds ago
Kelvin Bolden
Football

Ole Miss Football Hires Mississippi Native Kelvin Bolden

By The Grove Report Staff40 minutes ago
USATSI_17302451
Football

Former Rebel DL Signs With NFL's Denver Broncos

By John Macon Gillespie2 hours ago
Ole Miss basketball
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Target Elite 2024 F Asemota

By The Grove Report Staff16 hours ago
USATSI_9583220
Football

Former Rebel TE Evan Engram Signs With Jacksonville Jaguars

By John Macon Gillespie17 hours ago
Ole Miss Baseball No.1
Baseball

New No. 1: Rebels Rise in Latest D1Baseball Top 25

By John Macon GillespieMar 14, 2022
Suntarine Perkins
Recruiting

2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Top Rebel Commitment Visits Alabama

By The Grove Report StaffMar 14, 2022
diamond
Baseball

Ole Miss Wins Series, Splits Doubleheader With Oral Roberts

By John Macon GillespieMar 13, 2022