Offense Goes Cold As Ole Miss Baseball Falls To South Carolina in Columbia

After a strong showing at the plate on Thursday, the Rebels fell to the Gamecocks on Friday night in game two.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Ole Miss offense put up six hits in a 4-2 loss to South Carolina on Friday night, four of which came from Tim Elko.

Elko was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate in the loss, hitting two solo home runs that gave the Rebels their only tallies of the night. Peyton Chatagnier and Hayden Dunhurst also put up one hit apiece, but Dunhurst injured his shoulder diving into second base on his double.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco stated after the game that his catcher was "feeling better" than he was earlier in the evening, but his status for tomorrow's game three remains unknown.

On the pitching side of things for the Rebels, they used two arms, beginning with Derek Diamond's 5.1 innings of work. All four runs were credited to Diamond, three of which came on a home run in the third inning. Outside of that and a wild pitch that brought home a run an inning later, Diamond allowed five total hits and struck out four with no walks.

The other arm used by the Rebels on Friday night was Riley Maddox who allowed no hits and put up one strikeout in 2.2 innings of work.

With the loss, Ole Miss falls to 21-13 overall and 5-9 in conference play. The Rebels and Gamecocks will conclude their weekend series at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday on SEC Network+.

