Skip to main content

Offense Goes Cold As Ole Miss Baseball Falls To South Carolina in Columbia

After a strong showing at the plate on Thursday, the Rebels fell to the Gamecocks on Friday night in game two.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Ole Miss offense put up six hits in a 4-2 loss to South Carolina on Friday night, four of which came from Tim Elko.

Elko was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate in the loss, hitting two solo home runs that gave the Rebels their only tallies of the night. Peyton Chatagnier and Hayden Dunhurst also put up one hit apiece, but Dunhurst injured his shoulder diving into second base on his double.

Tim Elko 11

Tim Elko

Tim Elko 5

Tim Elko

Tim Elko 42

Tim Elko

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco stated after the game that his catcher was "feeling better" than he was earlier in the evening, but his status for tomorrow's game three remains unknown.

On the pitching side of things for the Rebels, they used two arms, beginning with Derek Diamond's 5.1 innings of work. All four runs were credited to Diamond, three of which came on a home run in the third inning. Outside of that and a wild pitch that brought home a run an inning later, Diamond allowed five total hits and struck out four with no walks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The other arm used by the Rebels on Friday night was Riley Maddox who allowed no hits and put up one strikeout in 2.2 innings of work.

With the loss, Ole Miss falls to 21-13 overall and 5-9 in conference play. The Rebels and Gamecocks will conclude their weekend series at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday on SEC Network+. 

Derek Diamond

Derek Diamond 

diamond 1

Derek Diamond 

diamond

Derek Diamond 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks

elko
Baseball

Offense Goes Cold As Ole Miss Baseball Falls To South Carolina in Columbia

By John Macon Gillespie9 minutes ago
Matt Corral 7
Football

NFL GM On Ole Miss' Matt Corral: 'We Like Him A Lot'

By John Macon Gillespie6 hours ago
USATSI_16737018
Football

Ole Miss RB Kentrel Bullock Discusses Competition in Revamped Running Back Room

By John Macon Gillespie7 hours ago
Miles_Battle1
Football

Ole Miss Cornerback Miles Battle: "The Whole Spring Has Felt Really Good"

By Ben King9 hours ago
Dylan Delucia 4
Baseball

Dylan DeLucia, Rebel Offense Give Ole Miss Series-Opening Win Over South Carolina

By John Macon Gillespie23 hours ago
Matt Corral and team
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Attending NFL Draft in Las Vegas

By Ben KingApr 14, 2022
Jimothy_Lewis2
Football

Top 2024 Offensive Tackle Recruit Visiting Ole Miss on Saturday

By Ben KingApr 14, 2022
Amaree Abram
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Officially Signs Guard Amaree Abram

By The Grove Report StaffApr 14, 2022