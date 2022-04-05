No. 9 Ole Miss Faces No. 18 Southern Miss at Neutral Site for Midweek Tilt

The Rebels and Golden Eagles will do battle in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday evening.

PEARL, Miss. — Fresh off its series win at Kentucky over the weekend, No. 9 Ole Miss baseball is scheduled to face in-state opponent Southern Miss at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night.

The Rebels and Golden Eagles will square off at the home of the Atlanta Braves’ AA-affiliate Mississippi Braves, and Ole Miss is looking to carry momentum into a home weekend series against Alabama.

Southern Miss jumped into the D1Baseball Top 25 this week as well, coming in at No. 18 in the country. After revamping its weekend pitching rotation against Kentucky, former Friday night starter Derek Diamond is expected to take the hill for Ole Miss in the midweek.

Here's what to expect when the Mississippi foes square off on Tuesday in Pearl.

Derek Diamond

Team Information

Team: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Location: Hattiesburg, Miss.

Conference: Conference USA

Head Coach: Scott Berry

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Tim Elko

Game Preview

Matchup: No. 18 Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels

Records: Southern Miss (19-8, 7-2 C-USA) vs. Ole Miss (19-8, 4-5 SEC)

Location: Trustmark Park -- Pearl, Miss.

Date: April 5

Television/Streaming: N/A

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Tuesday, 6 p.m. CT: RHP Tyler Stuart (USM) vs. RHP Derek Diamond (MISS)

Stuart: 2-0, 1.99 ERA, 18 K, 5 BB

Diamond: 3-2, 6.11 ERA, 27 K, 9 BB

Ole Miss Announces Midweek Uniform Combinations

The Rebels announced their planned uniform combo for the midweek set against USM, and the pinstripes will be seen on the midweek circuit once again.

Ole Miss will don its all-navy hats to join the pinstriped suits. Southern Miss has not announced a uniform combination as of Tuesday morning.

