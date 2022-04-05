No. 9 Ole Miss Faces No. 18 Southern Miss at Neutral Site for Midweek Tilt
PEARL, Miss. — Fresh off its series win at Kentucky over the weekend, No. 9 Ole Miss baseball is scheduled to face in-state opponent Southern Miss at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night.
The Rebels and Golden Eagles will square off at the home of the Atlanta Braves’ AA-affiliate Mississippi Braves, and Ole Miss is looking to carry momentum into a home weekend series against Alabama.
Southern Miss jumped into the D1Baseball Top 25 this week as well, coming in at No. 18 in the country. After revamping its weekend pitching rotation against Kentucky, former Friday night starter Derek Diamond is expected to take the hill for Ole Miss in the midweek.
Here's what to expect when the Mississippi foes square off on Tuesday in Pearl.
Derek Diamond
Team Information
Team: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Location: Hattiesburg, Miss.
Conference: Conference USA
Head Coach: Scott Berry
Tim Elko
Game Preview
Matchup: No. 18 Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels
Records: Southern Miss (19-8, 7-2 C-USA) vs. Ole Miss (19-8, 4-5 SEC)
Location: Trustmark Park -- Pearl, Miss.
Date: April 5
Television/Streaming: N/A
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Tuesday, 6 p.m. CT: RHP Tyler Stuart (USM) vs. RHP Derek Diamond (MISS)
Stuart: 2-0, 1.99 ERA, 18 K, 5 BB
Diamond: 3-2, 6.11 ERA, 27 K, 9 BB
Ole Miss Announces Midweek Uniform Combinations
The Rebels announced their planned uniform combo for the midweek set against USM, and the pinstripes will be seen on the midweek circuit once again.
Ole Miss will don its all-navy hats to join the pinstriped suits. Southern Miss has not announced a uniform combination as of Tuesday morning.
