Defensive Miscues Sink Ole Miss Baseball vs. Southern Miss

The Rebels and Golden Eagles went back and forth on Tuesday night, and Ole Miss emerged on the losing side.

PEARL, Miss. -- Ole Miss jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Tuesday night's bout with Southern Miss, but the Rebels could not keep the Golden Eagles at bay in a 10-7 midweek loss.

Each time the Rebels put runs on the board on Tuesday, Southern Miss answered with the same number in the next frame. Ole Miss pushed three runs across in the bottom of the second and four in the bottom of the seventh before USM responded with runs of its own. 

diamond 1

Derek Diamond

The largest issue for Ole Miss on the night came defensively where the Rebels committed three errors in the loss. Mike Bianco's squad also used seven pitchers, headed by Derek Diamond who drew the start and lasted 2.2 innings.

The final blow from Southern Miss came in the top of the eighth inning when Brandon Johnson allowed a three-run home run to the Golden Eagles' Danny Lynch that put USM up 10-7 in the late frames.

Kevin Graham 9

Kevin Graham

Also noteworthy from Tuesday night is that Mike Bianco said following his team's loss that Kevin Graham was cleared to swing prior to the game and "looked good" in the eyes of his head coach. T.J. McCants was also a late scratch from the lineup due to rolling an ankle against Kentucky last weekend. Bianco expects his outfielder to be able to play this weekend when the Rebels host Alabama.

Speaking of Alabama, that series at Swayze Field will open on Friday and run through Sunday. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

TJ Mccants 6

T.J. McCants

diamond 1
Baseball

