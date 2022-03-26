LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss and Tennessee Square Off For Game Two of Series
OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss and Tennessee will square off at Swayze Field again on Saturday after the Rebels were blown out 12-1. The Volunteers put up six runs in the second inning yesterday, and the Rebels never recovered.
This weekend marks Ole Miss' SEC home opener, and it is just the second time ever that Rebels and Volunteers have met as ranked opponents. In the most recent meeting in 2019 in Knoxville, Ole Miss was ranked No. 15, while Tennessee came in at No. 23.
The series pits the SEC's two highest scoring offenses against one another, with Tennessee pacing the league at 11.4 runs per game, second in the nation, and Ole Miss ranking second in the conference at 9.8 runs per, the nation's eighth-highest average.
The final two games at Swayze Field will begin at 7 and 1:30 p.m. CT. The final game of the series will be broadcast on SEC Network+, and game two will be on SEC Network.
Pregame
The Rebels released their lineup for Saturday, and Jack Dougherty will be on the hill for Ole Miss.
The lineup is as follows:
SS Jacob Gonzalez
2B Peyton Chatagnier
CF Justin Bench
1B Tim Elko
3B Reagan Burford
RF TJ McCants
DH Kemp Alderman
LF Hayden Leatherwood
C Hayden Dunhurst
P Jack Dougherty
Ole Miss is in its pinstriped uniforms on Saturday, and Tennessee is in its orange tops and orange hats.
