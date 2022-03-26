Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss and Tennessee Square Off For Game Two of Series

The Rebels were blown out in game one on Friday, and they look to even the series on Saturday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss and Tennessee will square off at Swayze Field again on Saturday after the Rebels were blown out 12-1. The Volunteers put up six runs in the second inning yesterday, and the Rebels never recovered.

This weekend marks Ole Miss' SEC home opener, and it is just the second time ever that Rebels and Volunteers have met as ranked opponents. In the most recent meeting in 2019 in Knoxville, Ole Miss was ranked No. 15, while Tennessee came in at No. 23.

The series pits the SEC's two highest scoring offenses against one another, with Tennessee pacing the league at 11.4 runs per game, second in the nation, and Ole Miss ranking second in the conference at 9.8 runs per, the nation's eighth-highest average.

The final two games at Swayze Field will begin at 7 and 1:30 p.m. CT. The final game of the series will be broadcast on SEC Network+, and game two will be on SEC Network.

Pregame 

The Rebels released their lineup for Saturday, and Jack Dougherty will be on the hill for Ole Miss.

The lineup is as follows:

SS Jacob Gonzalez

2B Peyton Chatagnier

CF Justin Bench

1B Tim Elko

3B Reagan Burford

RF TJ McCants

DH Kemp Alderman

LF Hayden Leatherwood 

C Hayden Dunhurst

P Jack Dougherty

Ole Miss is in its pinstriped uniforms on Saturday, and Tennessee is in its orange tops and orange hats.

