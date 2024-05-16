Preview, How To Watch: Ole Miss Baseball Concludes Regular Season at LSU
The Ole Miss Rebels are seeking a berth in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, and this weekend's series against the LSU Tigers will go a long way towards determining their postseason fate.
The Rebels are in good position in multiple metrics (like RPI and strength of schedule), but reaching the 13-win mark in conference play would help them qualify for a regional. Ole Miss is also looking to ensure it qualifies for the SEC Tournament in Hoover next week, and it currently holds the No. 11 seed out of 12 qualifiers in the bracket.
The Tigers are currently in possession of the 12-seed, so a lot is on the line this weekend. Can Ole Miss bolster its postseason resume against a bitter conference rival? Here's an overarching preview of the series, including how to watch and listen to the games.
WHO: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
RECORDS: Ole Miss (27-25, 11-16 SEC) vs. LSU (33-20, 10-17 SEC)
PITCHING MATCHUP:
Thursday, 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network): RHP Riley Maddox (UM) vs. LHP Gage Jump (LSU)
Friday, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+): LHP Liam Doyle (UM) vs. RHP Luke Holman (LSU)
Saturday, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+): RHP Mason Nichols (UM) vs. TBA (LSU)
WHEN: May 16-18
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium -- Baton Rouge, La.
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network