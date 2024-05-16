The Grove Report

Preview, How To Watch: Ole Miss Baseball Concludes Regular Season at LSU

The Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers have a pivotal series this weekend that impacts both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

John Macon Gillespie

Ole Miss pitcher Riley Maddox (2)
Ole Miss pitcher Riley Maddox (2) / Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion

The Ole Miss Rebels are seeking a berth in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, and this weekend's series against the LSU Tigers will go a long way towards determining their postseason fate.

The Rebels are in good position in multiple metrics (like RPI and strength of schedule), but reaching the 13-win mark in conference play would help them qualify for a regional. Ole Miss is also looking to ensure it qualifies for the SEC Tournament in Hoover next week, and it currently holds the No. 11 seed out of 12 qualifiers in the bracket.

The Tigers are currently in possession of the 12-seed, so a lot is on the line this weekend. Can Ole Miss bolster its postseason resume against a bitter conference rival? Here's an overarching preview of the series, including how to watch and listen to the games.

WHO: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers

RECORDS: Ole Miss (27-25, 11-16 SEC) vs. LSU (33-20, 10-17 SEC)

PITCHING MATCHUP:

Thursday, 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network): RHP Riley Maddox (UM) vs. LHP Gage Jump (LSU)

Friday, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+): LHP Liam Doyle (UM) vs. RHP Luke Holman (LSU)

Saturday, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+): RHP Mason Nichols (UM) vs. TBA (LSU)

WHEN: May 16-18

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium -- Baton Rouge, La.

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Published |Modified
John Macon Gillespie

JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.