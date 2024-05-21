Preview, How To Watch: Ole Miss Opens SEC Tournament Play vs. Mississippi State
The Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs will square off in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday night.
It's win-or-go-home for the Ole Miss Rebels this week.
In order for Mike Bianco's team to have a shot at an NCAA Tournament berth, it needs to advance to at least Saturday of the SEC Tournament this week in Hoover, Alabama. That's a tall task given that the Rebels open their action against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night.
Ole Miss captured its first SEC series win over Mississippi State since 2015 this season, but the Bulldogs claimed a win in the Governor's Cup meeting in Pearl later in the year. Now, State appears to be on a hot streak while the Rebels are coming off a winless weekend in Baton Rouge against the LSU Tigers, one that essentially ended its postseason hopes, barring a strong run in Hoover.
The Rebels face a tall mountain to climb, but can they take the first step towards their goal on Tuesday? Here's an overarching preview of the action set to take place in Hoover, as well as how to watch and listen to the game.
WHO: (12) Ole Miss Rebels vs. (5) Mississippi State Bulldogs
RECORDS: Ole Miss (27-28, 11-19 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (36-19, 17-13 SEC)
PITCHING MATCHUP:
Tuesday, approx. 8 p.m. CT: RHP Riley Maddox (UM) vs. RHP Brooks Auger (MSU)
Maddox: 3-7, 6.10 ERA, 46 K, 23 BB
Auger: 1-2, 3.78 ERA, 34 K, 16 BB
WHEN: May 21
WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Complex -- Hoover, Ala.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network