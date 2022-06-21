Skip to main content

Harris' Big Night Propels Ole Miss to Blowout of Arkansas in Omaha

The Rebels cruised to a second win in the College World Series on Monday night.

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Ole Miss Rebels scored early and often en route to a 13-5 win over Arkansas to improve to 2-0 in the 2022 College World Series.

The Rebels were led at the plate by a host of bats, but right fielder Calvin Harris stood out among the rest, accounting for four RBIs in the win. Harris was joined by Tim Elko (3), Justin Bench (2) and Kevin Graham (2) with multi-RBI nights.

Ole Miss drew first blood in Omaha on Monday night, pushing two runs across in the top of the first inning. Although Arkansas answered Ole Miss' scoring with runs of their own in the first and second innings, the Rebels never trailed, and they rattled off nine unanswered runs leading up to the ninth inning to extend the lead beyond reach.

Hunter Elliott gained the start on the hill for Ole Miss, throwing 6.1 innings and allowing six hits and three runs, only one of which was earned. Three of Arkansas' runs came in the first inning of play, and its final two came in the bottom of the ninth inning off of closer Brandon Johnson.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson was the final of two relievers used by Ole Miss on Monday, the other being Mason Nichols. Johnson's appearance was his first since June 5 against Miami in the Coral Gables Regional.

With the win, the Rebels now await the winner of tomorrow's elimination game between Arkansas and Auburn for their next contest in Omaha.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

IMG_35B4C5A61A74-1
Baseball

Harris' Big Night Propels Ole Miss to Blowout of Arkansas in Omaha

By John Macon Gillespie16 seconds ago
USATSI_17918377
Football

Ole Miss Opponent Preview: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By The Grove Report Staff1 hour ago
IMG_8287
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Takes on Arkansas in College World Series

By John Macon Gillespie3 hours ago
IMG_8219
Baseball

Omaha Preview: Ole Miss To Face Arkansas In Winner's Bracket

By John Macon Gillespie10 hours ago
FVjesOlWAAEoTqJ
Recruiting

Ole Miss Prospect Profile: Safety Ahmad Brown

By The Grove Report Staff10 hours ago
IMG_8049
Baseball

COLUMN: Ole Miss Pitching Staff Responsible For Miraculous Turnaround?

By Ben KingJun 19, 2022
Luke Altmyer
Football

Ole Miss Included in Way-Too-Early Bowl Projections

By Ben KingJun 19, 2022
IMG_2529F88E5D5B-1
Baseball

QUOTES: What the Rebels Said After Game One Win in College World Series

By John Macon GillespieJun 19, 2022