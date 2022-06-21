Harris' Big Night Propels Ole Miss to Blowout of Arkansas in Omaha

The Rebels cruised to a second win in the College World Series on Monday night.

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Ole Miss Rebels scored early and often en route to a 13-5 win over Arkansas to improve to 2-0 in the 2022 College World Series.

The Rebels were led at the plate by a host of bats, but right fielder Calvin Harris stood out among the rest, accounting for four RBIs in the win. Harris was joined by Tim Elko (3), Justin Bench (2) and Kevin Graham (2) with multi-RBI nights.

Ole Miss drew first blood in Omaha on Monday night, pushing two runs across in the top of the first inning. Although Arkansas answered Ole Miss' scoring with runs of their own in the first and second innings, the Rebels never trailed, and they rattled off nine unanswered runs leading up to the ninth inning to extend the lead beyond reach.

Hunter Elliott gained the start on the hill for Ole Miss, throwing 6.1 innings and allowing six hits and three runs, only one of which was earned. Three of Arkansas' runs came in the first inning of play, and its final two came in the bottom of the ninth inning off of closer Brandon Johnson.

Johnson was the final of two relievers used by Ole Miss on Monday, the other being Mason Nichols. Johnson's appearance was his first since June 5 against Miami in the Coral Gables Regional.

With the win, the Rebels now await the winner of tomorrow's elimination game between Arkansas and Auburn for their next contest in Omaha.

