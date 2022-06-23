Skip to main content

Dylan DeLucia's Complete Game Shutout Sends Ole Miss to College World Series Finals

The Rebels will now play for the national championship after Thursday's win.

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are playing for the college baseball national championship.

The Rebels punched their ticket to the College World Series finals on Thursday with a 2-0 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the semifinals, sending the Razorbacks home with a masterful pitching performance from Dylan DeLucia. The Ole Miss righty threw a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and striking out seven.

Arkansas countered DeLucia with its staff ace in Connor Noland who was impressive in his own right, throwing eight complete innings and allowing two earned runs. Ole Miss' first run of the game came in the top of the fourth with a two-out RBI double from Kevin Graham that scored Justin Bench. The Rebels added some insurance in the top of the seventh with an RBI single from Calvin Harris, and that was all the offense Mike Bianco's team needed to secure the win. 

After being one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament field, the Rebels are now playing for the national championship. Ole Miss has been to the College World Series six times counting the 2022 season, but it has never advanced to the finals before this season. The Rebels will face the Oklahoma Sooners in a best-of-three series that begins on Saturday. 

First pitch on Saturday between the Rebels and the Sooners is slated for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. 

