Ole Miss Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule

The reigning national champion Ole Miss Rebels baseball team has unveiled its full 2023 schedule.
The Ole Miss Rebels baseball team released its full 2023 schedule on Wednesday with the conference matchups included.

The Rebels will begin their title defense with four home series starting with the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens (Feb. 17-19), Arkansas State Red Wolves (Feb. 21), Maryland Terrapins (Feb. 24-26), and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (Feb. 28-Mar. 1).

Ole Miss will then travel to Minneapolis, Minn., for the Cambridge Classic (Mar. 3-5) hosted by the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Rebels then return home to welcome the Southern Miss Golden Eagles to Swayze Field on Mar. 7 for a rematch of the 2022 Super Regional, which will be followed up by the final home non-conference series versus the Purdue Boilermakers (Mar. 10-12). 

Ole Miss will then travel to play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (Mar. 14-15) before starting conference play.

The Rebels begin SEC play with a road series versus the Missouri Tigers (Mar. 17-18) before heading back to Oxford, Miss., to welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks (Mar. 24-26).

Ole Miss then travels to Southern Miss for a midweek matchup in Pearl, Miss., (Mar. 28) before resuming SEC play with a road series versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (Mar. 31-Apr. 2).

The Rebels then play a midweek road game versus the Memphis Tigers (Apr. 4) before returning home to host the LSU Tigers for an Easter Weekend series (Apr. 6-8). 

Ole Miss then has a road series versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs (Apr. 14-16) before a midweek game at Arkansas State (Apr. 18). 

The Rebels then welcome the Florida Gators (Apr. 21-23) followed by the Auburn Tigers (Apr. 28-20) to Swayze Field before taking on Mississippi State in the Governor's Cup in Pearl, Miss., (Apr. 25).

Ole Miss will wrap up the regular season with three SEC series, beginning with a road trip versus the Texas A&M Aggies (May 5-7), followed by a home series against the Georgia Bulldogs (May 12-14), and a road series versus the Alabama Crimson Tide (May 18-20).

Start times and TV announcements for conference games will be released at a later date. 

