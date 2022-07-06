Skip to main content

Rebels Hunter Elliott, Jacob Gonzalez Selected to USA Baseball Collegiate Roster

The Ole Miss duo will represent the United States overseas.

Fresh off bringing Ole Miss its first baseball national championship in school history, pitcher Hunter Elliott and shortstop Jacob Gonzalez have been selected to USA Baseball's Collegiate Team roster.

The duo, chosen by USA manager and Rebel head coach Mike Bianco, will travel to Haarlem, Netherlands, to compete in Honkbalweek Haarlem. With the choosing of Elliott, 14 Rebels have now earned spots on the Team USA roster. Gonzalez becomes the first Rebel to earn multiple Collegiate National Team selections.

Gonzalez was one of the top bats for the Stars squad in intrasquad action, appearing in four games and finishing fifth among all players with a .313 batting average.

Elliott also impressed, drawing the start for the Stars in the final intrasquad game and turning in two scoreless frames with just one hit allowed and four strikeouts to earn the win.

Mason Nichols was also among the Rebels who participated in intrasquad action for Team USA, but he did not make the final cut for the roster.

Bianco, Gonzalez and Elliott will travel to the Netherlands this week and begin play at Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan at 7 a.m. CT on July 9.

Below is a list of Rebels who have made the team in the past:

Stephen Head - 2003
Seth Smith - 2003
Zack Cozart - 2006
Lance Lynn - 2007
Cody Satterwhite - 2007
Drew Pomeranz - 2009
Bobby Wahl - 2012
Mike Bianco (Coach) - 2013, 2022
Dallas Woolfolk - 2017
Parker Caracci - 2018
Doug Nikhazy - 2019
Hayden Dunhurst - 2021
Jacob Gonzalez - 2021, 2022
Hunter Elliott - 2022

