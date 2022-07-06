Rebels Hunter Elliott, Jacob Gonzalez Selected to USA Baseball Collegiate Roster

Fresh off bringing Ole Miss its first baseball national championship in school history, pitcher Hunter Elliott and shortstop Jacob Gonzalez have been selected to USA Baseball's Collegiate Team roster.

The duo, chosen by USA manager and Rebel head coach Mike Bianco, will travel to Haarlem, Netherlands, to compete in Honkbalweek Haarlem. With the choosing of Elliott, 14 Rebels have now earned spots on the Team USA roster. Gonzalez becomes the first Rebel to earn multiple Collegiate National Team selections.

Gonzalez was one of the top bats for the Stars squad in intrasquad action, appearing in four games and finishing fifth among all players with a .313 batting average.

Elliott also impressed, drawing the start for the Stars in the final intrasquad game and turning in two scoreless frames with just one hit allowed and four strikeouts to earn the win.

Mason Nichols was also among the Rebels who participated in intrasquad action for Team USA, but he did not make the final cut for the roster.

Bianco, Gonzalez and Elliott will travel to the Netherlands this week and begin play at Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan at 7 a.m. CT on July 9.

Below is a list of Rebels who have made the team in the past:

Stephen Head - 2003

Seth Smith - 2003

Zack Cozart - 2006

Lance Lynn - 2007

Cody Satterwhite - 2007

Drew Pomeranz - 2009

Bobby Wahl - 2012

Mike Bianco (Coach) - 2013, 2022

Dallas Woolfolk - 2017

Parker Caracci - 2018

Doug Nikhazy - 2019

Hayden Dunhurst - 2021

Jacob Gonzalez - 2021, 2022

Hunter Elliott - 2022

