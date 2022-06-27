Ole Miss Baseball Holding Parade and Celebration For National Championship

The Ole Miss Rebels will celebrate winning the 2022 Baseball National Championship with a parade through Oxford, Miss.

After beating the Oklahoma Sooners 4-2 in game two of the College World Series Finals, the Ole Miss Rebels have some celebrating to do.

The Rebels plan to celebrate winning the 2022 Baseball National Championship on Wednesday by holding a parade through The Square in Oxford, Miss., that will end with a ceremony inside Swayze Field.

The parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. CT at midtown on The Square. It will go past The Graduate on North Lamar, circle around the courthouse, go down South Lamar, take a right on University and stop at the Lyceum.

The parade will feature players and coaches on the Ole Miss baseball team, athletics and campus administrators, and other invited honorees and guests.

As the parade passes, fans will be encouraged to head to Swayze Field for the Championship Celebration beginning at 6 p.m. CT, the stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. CT.

The celebration will honor the 2022 Ole Miss Baseball team and its coach, Mike Bianco, for beating the Sooners in the College World Series Finals and bringing Ole Miss its first-ever baseball National Championship.

Bianco has waited 22 years for this celebration, and after hearing whispers of this possibly being his last season with the Rebels, it is a more than welcome one.

Ole Miss fans will get to hear from Bianco, a few of the players, team personnel, and other guests during the ceremony.

Free parking will be available on campus for fans, a parking map was attached to the press release.

