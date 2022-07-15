Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball Hosting 'Tour of Champions' Featuring National Championship Trophy

The Rebels will parade their hardware across Mississippi and southern Tennessee this summer.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels baseball is hosting a national championship trophy tour across the Mid South this summer, the school announced on Friday.

According to an Ole Miss press release, the trophy will make 13 stops throughout Mississippi and southern Tennessee during the "Tour of Champions" between July 25 - Aug. 1. Additionally, free commemorative national championship posters will be available at each stop along the tour.

Below is the schedule of stops for the trophy.

Monday, July 25
Landers Ford (11AM – 1PM)
2082 W Poplar Ave
Collierville, TN 38017

The Memphian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)
21 Cooper St
Memphis, TN 38104

Tuesday, July 26
Bill Russell Ford (11AM – 1PM)
2120 Hwy 45 N
Columbus, MS 39705

Hotel Tupelo 4PM – 6PM)
314 East Main Street
Tupelo, MS 38804

Wednesday, July 27
Homer Skelton Ford (11AM – 1PM)
6950 Hanna Cove
Olive Branch, MS 38654

The Alluvian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)
318 Howard Street
Greenwood, MS 38930

Thursday, July 28
Neshoba County Fair (1:30PM – 3:30PM)
County Road 147
Philadelphia, MS 39350

Pearl River Resort (5PM – 7PM)
Highway 16 West
Choctaw, MS 39350

Friday, July 29
Mississippi Aquarium (11AM – 1PM)
2100 East Beach Blvd
Gulfport, MS 39501

MGM Park (5:30PM – 8PM)
Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers
105 Caillavet St
Biloxi, MS 39530

Saturday, July 30
Hotel Indigo (11AM – 1PM)
103 S 30th Ave
Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Gray-Daniels Ford (4PM – 6PM)
201 Octavia Dr
Brandon, MS 39042

Monday, August 1
Ole Miss Authentics (10AM – 3PM)
1801 Jackson Avenue West
Oxford, MS 38655

The Rebels recently won their first baseball national championship in school history and laid claim to their fifth all-time across athletics.

Baseball

