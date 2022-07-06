LSU's Drew Bianco Enters Transfer Portal, Reunion With Dad at Ole Miss?

Skip to main content

LSU's Drew Bianco Enters Transfer Portal, A Father-Son Reunion at Ole Miss?

Drew Bianco could elect to head to Oxford following his four seasons at LSU.

LSU utility player Drew Bianco, son of Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, officially entered the transfer portal last week. The news was first reported by D1Baseball.com. 

Bianco, a redshirt junior, elected to leave the program after four seasons in Baton Rouge. During his time with the Tigers, he played at every position, except for pitcher, predominantly seeing most of his reps as an infielder. 

Last season under the direction of first-year coach Jay Johnson, Bianco had just five hits in 39 at-bats. He recorded zero home runs and managed to tally four RBIs. His best season came during the 2021 season in which he hit seven home runs and recorded 21 RBIs in 50 games played to go along with a .378 on-base percentage.

Ties to Bianco joining his father in Oxford could be warranted following the 2021 offseason. Prior to Johnson being hired at LSU, Mike Bianco was the initial top choice. A former alum and two-year starter for the Tigers, the Rebels coach met with LSU athletic director Scott Woodward before ultimately electing to remain with Ole Miss. 

The Rebels rebounded following a sluggish midseason collapse to sneak into the NCAA Tournament as one of the final teams. Once there, Ole Miss went on a 10-1 run before defeating Oklahoma in the College World Series to pick up its first national title in program history. 

The Tigers' offseason continues to be one with questions and concerns as Drew Bianco becomes the eighth name to enter the transfer portal. Others leaving include pitcher Jacob Hasty, pitcher Will Safford, infielder Collier Cranford, outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo. 

LSU rebounded in terms of adding talent via the transfer portal, including NC State power hitter Tommy White. Last season with the Wolfpack, White posted a .362 batting average and tallied 85 hits, 12 doubles and 74 RBIs. He alsos set NC State's single-season home run record with 27. 

It is unclear if Mike Bianco will offer Drew Bianco a scholarship, nor has it been reported that the latter would play for the Rebels if offered.

