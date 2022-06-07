Skip to main content

Dates, Start Times Announced for Ole Miss in Hattiesburg Super Regional

The Rebels and Golden Eagles will begin battle on Saturday.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- After punching its ticket to the super regional round with a blowout win over Arizona on Monday, Ole Miss now has its days and times set for the Hattiesburg Super Regional this weekend against Southern Miss.

The NCAA released the days and times for each of the super regionals on Tuesday, and below is Ole Miss' schedule.

Saturday, June 11 -- 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU

Sunday, June 12 -- 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU or ESPN2

Monday, June 13 (if necessary) -- Time TBD and TV TBD

Tim Elko rewrote a portion of the record book in Monday's win over the Wildcats, hitting three home runs and securing the single season school record in that category with 22 this campaign. Elko reached base six times and scored each time he was on the base paths.

Derek Diamond exited the game for Ole Miss on the mound when the game was in a 5-5 tie in the fourth inning, but the Rebel bullpen came in and shut the door. The combination of Jack Dougherty, John Gaddis and Jack Washburn did not allow an earned run in relief.

After a season filled with ups and downs, Ole Miss now sits two wins away from reaching the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

"I'm super proud of my guys," Rebel head coach Mike Bianco said. "It hasn't been an easy road for us--not just this weekend but for the last month. They've held it together and just played really well. To get placed here, we were just happy to be somewhere, but we played well, and I'm very proud of our guys."

