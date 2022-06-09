Ole Miss Baseball Announces Pitching Rotation for Hattiesburg Super Regional

The Rebels could have a slight wrinkle in their rotation for this weekend.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss baseball announced its starting pitching rotation for the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Wednesday evening, and there could be a slight change in who takes the bump for the Rebels at the end of the series.

While Dylan DeLucia and Hunter Elliott will continue to get the ball in games one and two, respectively, the Rebels have not announced who would get the start should a third game be necessary on Monday. Derek Diamond has been the No. 3 starter in recent weeks for Ole Miss, but he was tabbed for five earned runs across 3.2 innings in the Rebels' regional championship win over Arizona.

It could make sense for Ole Miss to shift the final spot of its weekend rotation. The Rebel bullpen posted a 0.00 ERA in regional play in Coral Gables, and that helped give Mike Bianco's squad an opportunity to pull away to a 22-6 win over the Wildcats on Monday.

"I'm super proud of my guys," Bianco said after Monday's win.. "It hasn't been an easy road for us--not just this weekend but for the last month. They've held it together and just played really well. To get placed here, we were just happy to be somewhere, but we played well, and I'm very proud of our guys."

The Rebels and Southern Miss are scheduled to open super regional play on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT followed by the same start time on Sunday. A time has not been announced for game three should it be necessary on Monday.

