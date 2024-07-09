Return To The Sip: Former Rebels Jacob Gonzalez, Tim Elko to Play in Pearl This Week
Former Ole Miss Rebels Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko are making a return trip to Mississippi this week as their Birmingham Barons take on the Mississippi Braves in Double-A action in Pearl.
Ole Miss baseball highlighted the duo's return to the state on social media on Tuesday. You can view the post below.
Gonzalez and Elko have both enjoyed solid seasons so far in Double-A Birmingham. Since he was called up earlier this season, Gonzalez has posted a .260 average with two home runs and 25 RBI, and Elko has hit .297 with eight home runs and 36 runs driven in.
This duo helped propel Ole Miss to its first-ever baseball national championship in 2022, completing a storybook run that saw the Rebels squeak into the NCAA Tournament field before running the table to Omaha.
That season saw Elko swat 24 home runs and drive in 75 runs alongside a .300 average. Although Gonzalez hit a quieter .273, their presence in the lineup helped spark the postseason run that went down in Ole Miss history.
The series between Birmingham and the Mississippi Braves will run from Tuesday until Sunday. First pitch in the first four games is set for 6:35 p.m. CT, and the final two will begin at 6:05 p.m. and 2:05 p.m., respectively. All games will be played at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss.