Anthony Servideo Drafted in Round 3 by the Baltimore Orioles

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss shortstop Anthony Servideo has been drafted into Major League Baseball. 

The Baltimore Orioles selected Servideo with the No. 74 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft. 

As a junior in 2020, Servideo saw his numbers skyrocket in a shortened season that lasted just 17 games. 

After hitting .287 with one home run over 66 games as a sophomore, Servideo's numbers jumped all the way to a batting average of .390 with 5 home runs in 17 games. 

He might not have been the top prospect in the draft, but I'm not sure how anyone could argue he wasn't the top college baseball player through 17 games in 2020. 

This year's MLB Draft has been a lot different. The draft, which typically spans 40 rounds, was shortened to only five rounds for the 2020. This is due to economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial losses MLB organizations expected. 

It's a situation that's not great for Major League Baseball but could end up greatly benefitting the Ole Miss baseball team in 2021. Typically, they'd lose five or six players to the draft. This year, that may just be Servideo and third baseman Tyler Keenan. 

Regardless, Servideo is likely off to play in the majors. 

Nate Gabler