Start Time Changed For Ole Miss Baseball's Series Finale vs. Jacksonville State
The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels secured a series win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks with a 12-4 final score on Saturday at Swayze Field, and their quest to earn a weekend sweep will have an earlier start time than originally anticipated on Sunday.
Ole Miss and Jacksonville State were originally set to play their series finale at 1:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, but due to inclement weather being in the forecast for North Mississippi, first pitch has been moved up to Noon CT, according to a post on social media from Ole Miss baseball.
The Rebels had a hot day at the plate on Saturday en route to their 12th-straight win that improved them to 13-1 overall on the year. Ole Miss recorded nine hits in the 12-4 rout, a number that included home runs from catcher Austin Fawley and right fielder Mitchell Sanford. The Rebels jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning, and they never looked back as they rode on to secure the blowout.
There were also some solid performances on the mound on Saturday. Starting pitcher Riley Maddox threw five innings of one-run ball, and the final three innings were thrown by Walker Hooks who earned a save for his extended line of work.
Sunday's game between Ole Miss and Jacksonville State will be televised on SEC Network+ as right-hander Mason Nichols is set to toe the rubber for the Rebels with a start on the mound.