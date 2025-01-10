Two Ole Miss Baseball Rebels Draw Praise From Perfect Game
Baseball season is still a few weeks away for the Ole Miss Rebels, but some of the key names on the roster are already drawing praise before the season begins.
Owen Paino, an infielder out of the Class of 2024, was named one of Perfect Game's Top 75 Collegiate Freshmen this week, coming in at No. 8 on the list. Paino was part of an impressive baseball recruiting class for the Rebels (one that was ranked No. 4 in the country by Perfect Game and Baseball America), and he comes to Oxford by way of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
The other baseball news for Ole Miss centers around catcher Campbell Smithwick who came in at No. 60 on Perfect Game's list of Top 101 Collegiate Sophomores. Smithwick was the sixth-highest ranked catcher on the list and the 23rd-best player from the SEC.
The Oxford native is coming off a freshman season where he saw action in 30 games, hitting .266 with five doubles, 21 walks and 13 runs scored.
Ole Miss is set to open its 2025 baseball season in Arlington, Texas, in the Shriners Children's College Showdown on Feb. 14-16. The Rebels are set to open the campaign against the Arizona Wildcats followed by bouts against the Texas Longhorns and Clemson Tigers.
First pitch between Ole Miss and Arizona is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Feb. 14.