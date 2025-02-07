Two Ole Miss Rebels Listed in D1 Baseball's Top 100 Outfielders
The Ole Miss Rebels season is quickly approaching, and with just a week till first pitch, Ole Miss has had two new faces earn their way into the Top 35 of D1Baseball's best outfielders, announced via Ole Miss Baseball's X account.
Finding his way into the list at No. 35 is Louisville transfer Isaac Humprhey. In his second and final season as a Cardinal, Humprhey was an all around-hitter batting .310, drawing 27 walks to only 32 strikeouts, as well as mashing 10 home runs and 39 RBI.
Humprhey can make a major difference in the Rebels lineup with his explosive pop and plus speed.
Another new face on the list is Mitchell Sanford, a New Orleans transfer. Sanford was unstoppable last season, as he batted .381 with 15 home runs and 68 RBI with an OPS that was well over 1.000. Mitchell is also a threat on the base paths as he stole 18 bags, only being caught once last year.
Mitchell could be a valuable addition to the Rebels outfield with multiple tools at his disposal.
Ole Miss' first action is Feb. 14-16 as it takes on Arizona, Texas and Clemson in the Shiners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas. These new Rebels will see their first taste of action with their team at Globe Life Field next weekend.
Home action gets started on Feb. 18 as Ole Miss opens its season against Arkansas State at 4 p.m. CT followed quickly by its first weekend series of the season against Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 21-23.