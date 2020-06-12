The Grove Report
Seattle Mariners Select Tyler Keenan in 4th Round of MLB Draft

Nate Gabler

Former Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan is likely headed to the majors.

Keenan has been drafted, selected No. 107 overall by the the Seattle Mariners in the 4th round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

As a junior in 2020, Keenan finished the shortened year ranked as the nation's No. 1 third baseman in the D1Baseball power rankings.

Starting all 17 games at third, he led the Rebels with a .403 batting average and was ranked No. 15 nationally in slugging percentage at .791. 

A classic Ole Miss third base power hitter, Keenan was averaging a home run on 10.4-percent of his at-bats as a junior after hitting 15 dingers as a sophomore and 9 as a true freshman. 

This year's MLB Draft has been a lot different. The draft, which typically spans 40 rounds, was shortened to only five rounds for the 2020. This is due to economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial losses MLB organizations expected.

It's a situation that's not great for Major League Baseball but could end up greatly benefitting the Ole Miss baseball team in 2021. Typically, they'd lose five or six players to the draft. This year, that may just be Keenan and shortstop Anthony Servideo.

Regardless, Keenan is likely off to play in the majors. 

