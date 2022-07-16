USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Claims Third Place Under Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco

The 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team claimed third place in the 2022 Honkbalweek Haarlem competition after beating Japan 5-1 on Friday.

Team USA was led by Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco who recently coached the Ole Miss Rebels to their first national championship in program history.

Bianco is enjoying what could be the best summer of his coaching career after also being named the 2022 National Coach of the Year three times.

The Ole Miss coach spoke with reporters after the victory over Japan about what it has been like coaching USA Baseball.

"What a privilege and an honor it has been to coach Team USA," Bianco said. "I could not be prouder of this team and what it accomplished. Although the medal isn’t the color we were hoping for, this team played its heart out, battled every day, and represented their families, universities, and our country with distinction. I will cherish these memories forever.”

Team USA secured the 5-1 win against Japan thanks to Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez hitting four RBIs, which was tied for the team lead.

Ole Miss left-handed pitcher Hunter Elliott started on the mound versus Japan, throwing 2.2 innings in which he allowed one run on one hit, two walks, and struck out four batters.

The USA pitching staff was lights out at Honkbalweek, recording a 0.70 ERA and three shutouts. The U.S. pitching staff fanned a total of 62 batters and walked 20 in 49.2 innings pitched.

Team USA ended its summer at Honkbalweek with a 4-3 record and a podium finish.

