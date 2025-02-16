WATCH: Ole Miss OF Ryan Moerman Hits Moonshot Home Run vs. Clemson
On Sunday, the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to bounce back from a run-rule loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns, and they started off on the right foot.
In the top of the first inning, left fielder Ryan Moerman came to the plate against the Clemson Tigers with two runners on, and he let his bat do the rest. Moerman deposited a pitch into the left field bleachers on an absolute moonshot home run that traveled 405 feet and came off the bat at 110 MPH.
You can view a video of the play below.
This marked Moerman's first home run of the season and the 32nd of his career. A transfer from Illinois, Moerman is one of many new faces on Ole Miss' roster this season and is part of a completely revamped outfield.
This put Ole Miss up on Clemson by a score of 3-0, marking a good start for a Rebels offense that struggled heavily on Saturday night against Texas. The Longhorns were able to hold Ole Miss to just two hits in the loss, and that game came on the heels of Ole Miss winning its season opener over Arizona 2-1 the day prior.
All of these games are part of the Shriners Children's College Showdown taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the Rebels are set to come home on Tuesday to face the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first game of the year at Swayze Field.