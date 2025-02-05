Where Does Ole Miss Baseball Stand in Preseason SEC Coaches Poll?
The Ole Miss Rebels are now under two weeks from first pitch, and as we start the home stretch of the offseason, the Southeastern Conference preseason coaches poll was revealed on Wednesday, seeing Ole Miss at No. 15, finishing only ahead of Missouri. You can view the poll on the SEC's official website.
The Rebels have a lot of young talent on their roster, featuring 12 freshmen and seven sophomores.
With that being said, it is uncertain how well they will compete in the stacked SEC, but despite being that young, they have some veteran leadership and star power to help give them an edge.
This includes newly named Preseason All-SEC Second Team starting pitcher Hunter Elliott. The Magnolia State native was a part of the Rebels' 2022 College World Series team and even threw 6.2 IP in a fantastic outing of Game 2 of the CWS.
Ole Miss will look to ride behind Elliott in some big starts this season.
The Rebels will start their season on Feb. 14 in the Shriner's Childrens College Showdown as they take on Arizona followed by matchups against Texas and Clemson.
Ole Miss will then open its home season at Swayze Field on Feb. 18 as it takes on Arkansas State in a midweek game before their first weekend series against Eastern Kentucky later that week on Feb. 21-23.
The Rebels will not start conference play until March 14-16 when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are the projected third-place finisher in the SEC.
As the season quickly approaches, Ole Miss will make some last-minute tune ups and take the field at home in just under two weeks hosting Arkansas State at 4 p.m. CT at Swayze Field.