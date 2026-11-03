Five Immediate Takeaways From Ole Miss Basketball's Season Opener vs Alcorn State

Ole Miss men's basketball began its season with a bang tonight, dominating Alcorn State 99-58 at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford. Looking to bounce back from a rough 2025-2026 campaign, Chris Beard's refreshed Rebels roster looks to be headed in the right direction.

Fielding only three returners from last season's ranks, Ole Miss looks completely revitalized under Beard, spearheaded by a high-energy defensive style and quick fast-break play, though common issues from last year, like rebounding and free-throw shooting, featured prominently in the opener.

Hoping to build on the encouraging start, the Rebels return to action this Friday night at the SJB Pavilion, facing off with the University of Central Arkansas, slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Here are five immediate takeaways from Ole Miss' season opener against Alcorn State.

Patton Pinkins is a Budding Superstar

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Patton Pinkins (23) reacts after a made three point basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophomore guard Patton Pinkins, coming off an impressive freshman campaign, looked to have made massive strides physically in tonight's opener.

Pinkins' only real weakness in his first season at Oxford was his physicality, but working with Beard and strength Coach John Reilly, the sophomore seems to have erased that downside. Pinkins spoke about his offseason growth, facilitated by Reilly, whom he called "the best in the business" of strength coaches.

“Just {being} physical. I was getting bumped around too much. Coach Beard and I actually met about that — just being lower, being more of a dog.” Pinkins said, referring to the approach he plans to take this year.

Accumulating 16 Points while shooting 75% from beyond the arc, Pinkins looked in mid-season form already and seemed to be the primary offensive option tonight. With his one real weakness gone, Pinkins is primed for a national breakout, and Ole Miss looks like it has a superstar on its hands.

Budd Clark, Though Undersized, Is Stellar Defensively

Mar 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Adam Clark (0) drives to the basket against St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Standing at just 5-feet-10-inches, Ole Miss' starting point guard Budd Clark imposed himself defensively despite his frame. The Seton Hall transfer flew around the court tonight, cutting off passing lanes and disrupting play wherever he went.

Pairing well with Pinkins and Ilias Kamardine in the backcourt, Clark is a revelation for Beard's side, one that lacked a true ball handler last season. Clark added 17 Points, 7 assists and 2 boards, along with his immense work defensively

It is commendable what Clark did defensively for the Rebels, and it only gets better when your realize he is doing it all with his slighter stature.

Freshman Yohance Connor is the Rebels’ X-Factor Freshman

Chris Beard made it clear that all three freshman on the Rebels roster would be poised to feature often this season, and Yohance Connor looks to have taken that suggestion to heart.

Donning a protective face mask, Connor was lightning in a bottle for Beard's squad. A high-motor defender with a knack for finishing strong at the rim, the Salisbury, N.C. native is exactly the kind of player to thrive in a Beard system.

After Pinkins' eruption during the latter portion of his freshman season, Connor looks to takeover as the main freshman starlet in Oxford.

New Year, Same Rebounding Struggles

It wouldn't be Ole Miss basketball without severe rebounding, would it? A thorn in the side of Beard's Rebels year in and year out, those same woes on the glass returned for another year in Oxford.

With 7-foot-1-inch Florida transfer Micah Handlogten's eligibility hanging in the balance, the Rebels once again lack size in the paint. Argentine Arizona State transfer Santi Trouet, 6-foot-11-inch tall, was Ole Miss' tallest player who was often on the floor today, as 7-foot Stefan Cicic played just the last few minutes and Handlogten did not feature.

The Rebels will need to smooth over these rebounding issues sooner or later, and with a grueling SEC slate looming ahead, Ole Miss needs to get a lid on these multi-year woes fast.

Corey Stephenson is a Sparkplug Offensively and Defensively

Transferring in from Florida International University, guard Corey Stephenson brought his own eligibility issues. At one point, it seemed that Stephenson may have been in a similar position to Handlogten, though it was later revealed that Stephenson had not officially signed an Exhibit 10 deal in the NBA. The 6-foot-6-inch guard looks set to become a key contributor for Beard's squad on both ends of the floor.

Stephenson had the Rebels' highlight plays of the day, both offensively and defensively, on consecutive plays in the first half, no less. After sprinting free and delivering a back-scratching two-handed slam, Stephenson sprinted back and emphatically swatted an Alcorn State shot at the rim.

A microwave scorer and defensive asset, Stephenson will be key to the Rebels' success in all facets of the game this campaign.

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