Big Night From Ole Miss Basketball Offense Leads to Blowout Win Over Oral Roberts
OXFORD -- The Ole Miss Rebels improved to 5-0 on the season after a dominant 100-68 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Thursday night in the SJB Pavilion.
The Rebels came out hot, going on a 14-0 run en route to a 10-point lead halfway through the first half, and they continued to hold a 10-point lead into the half, leading 50-40 after the first twenty minutes.
The Rebels were led in that first half by Sean Pedulla who had 15 points. Pedulla was one of three double digit scorers in the first frame, joined by Mikeal Brown-Jones and Matthew Murrell.
The Rebels' second half was even better, as they came out firing again, quickly growing over a 20-point lead.
Ole Miss was in the driver's seat for the remainder of the game, never allowing Oral Roberts back into the contest.
The Rebels offense was unstoppable, flying up to 100 points, nearly tying a Pavilion record of 103. This included five double-digit scorers led by Murrell's season high pf 19 and Pedulla’s 19 to match. Murrell's performance also moved him into 15th place all-time in scoring at Ole Miss.
As a team, Ole Miss shot 54 percent from the field and 38 percent from three compared to percentages of 43 and 31 from Oral Roberts, respectively.
Along with the firing offense, the Ole Miss defense was unbreakable all night as it forced 21 turnovers and converted 37 points off turnovers.
The Rebels have now earned 18 consecutive wins over non-conference opponents as they look ahead to BYU next Thursday on Thanksgiving at the Rady Childrens Invitational in San Diego.