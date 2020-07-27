Breein Tyree Earns Invite to NBA Combine

Forming Ole Miss shooting guard Breein Tyree is one step closer to the NBA. On Monday, the NBA Combine list was revealed, with Tyree's name appearing on the coveted list.

The NBA Pre-draft process is simply going to be weird this year.

First of all, the draft has been pushed back until following the NBA season. The season is currently scheduled to start on July 30. That makes the draft, for now, slated for October 16.

Secondly, many of the standard pre-draft events, such as the Portsmouth Invitational, have been cancelled. Traditionally, the Portsmouth Invitational is one of the top destinations for seniors like Tyree to show off their talents to attempt to earn an NBA Combine invitational.

Today, the NBA released a list of 105 combine invitees and Tyree had already made the cut. The league holds the right to limit the list down to 70 in case something happens between now and the date of the combine, which conveniently is yet to be announced.

This past season, Tyree's senior year, the 6-foot-2 Ole Miss guard averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 42.7-percent from the field. He was voted first team All-SEC by the coaches in both his junior and senior seasons.

