The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Breein Tyree Earns Invite to NBA Combine

Nate Gabler

Forming Ole Miss shooting guard Breein Tyree is one step closer to the NBA. On Monday, the NBA Combine list was revealed, with Tyree's name appearing on the coveted list.

The NBA Pre-draft process is simply going to be weird this year. 

First of all, the draft has been pushed back until following the NBA season. The season is currently scheduled to start on July 30. That makes the draft, for now, slated for October 16.

Secondly, many of the standard pre-draft events, such as the Portsmouth Invitational, have been cancelled. Traditionally, the Portsmouth Invitational is one of the top destinations for seniors like Tyree to show off their talents to attempt to earn an NBA Combine invitational.

Today, the NBA released a list of 105 combine invitees and Tyree had already made the cut. The league holds the right to limit the list down to 70 in case something happens between now and the date of the combine, which conveniently is yet to be announced.

This past season, Tyree's senior year, the 6-foot-2 Ole Miss guard averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 42.7-percent from the field. He was voted first team All-SEC by the coaches in both his junior and senior seasons.

More From The Grove Report:

DK Metcalf One of Four Rookies to Crack the NFL Top 100 List

Rebel Linebacker Sam Williams Suspended Following Sexual Assault Charges

Ole Miss Announces Budget Cuts For 2021 Fiscal Year, Some in Athletics Taking Pay Cuts

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Waiver Allows Non-Football Fall Sports to Play Half of Required Contests

Tools are being put in place to aid schools who have had some of their non-conference contests eliminated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nate Gabler

DK Metcalf One of Four Rookies to Crack the NFL Top 100 List

The players have voted. DK Metcalf is already one of the best players in football.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Stays Hot With Four-star Safety Recruit Tysheem Johnson, Makes Top 7

Ole Miss is stacking up on defensive backs. Johnson would be the best of the potential 2021 grouping.

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed from Ole Miss this Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the latest at Ole Miss. Here's the top stories from the past week to get you caught up heading into a new slate of seven days.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Suspends Sam Williams Amid Sexual Battery Charges

Ole Miss pass rusher Sam Williams has been charged with sexual battery. He is being indefinitely suspended from all team activities.

Nate Gabler

MS 4-star QB Ty Keyes to Tulane

Nate Gabler

Cayman Islands Classic Moves to Florida Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Ole Miss hoops will no longer get a Thanksgiving trip to the Cayman Islands.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Announces Budget Cuts For 2021 Fiscal Year, Some in Athletics Taking Pay Cuts

The University of Mississippi has announced budget cuts for the 2021 fiscal year budget. Some members of the athletics department will also be taking temporary pay cuts.

Nate Gabler

Five Former Rebels on Opening Day Rosters, More on 60-Man Rosters

Baseball is back. Ten former Ole Miss alumni have made the 60-man rosters to start the MLB season, including five on the opening day rosters.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy Tabbed to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Ole Miss sophomore Jerrion Ealy has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced on Thursday.

Nate Gabler