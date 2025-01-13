Chris Beard Provides Update On Ole Miss Basketball's Injured Mikeal Brown-Jones
The Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed a 3-0 start to conference play, but two of those games have come without a key player on the floor due to injury.
Forward Mikeal Brown-Jones has missed all of the action against the Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers due to an injury he suffered in the conference opener against the Georgia Bulldogs. Following Ole Miss' win over LSU on Saturday, Rebels head coach Chris Beard gave an update on this key player on his roster.
"He's in concussion protocol, so those things are a lot different than when [athletic director] Keith Carter played, I'll tell you that," Beard said with a laugh. "We've got great trainers and great doctors, and Mikeal is as tough as any player I've ever coached. He's doing everything he can, doctors and trainers are communicating around the clock.
"He's progressing in the right direction, so we're hoping he can play sooner than later."
Even though Brown-Jones has not been able to take the floor for two straight games, the Rebels have been able to come away with some crucial wins to open SEC play with a 3-0 record. Each conference win matters in the chase for a March Madness run, and Ole Miss is off to a good start in that category.
Beard made sure to give some props to players who have made impacts in Jones' absence over the last week.
"Again, just recognizing we've had some people step up during his absence," Beard said. "To win two SEC games without Mikeal, there's something good going on with our team."
The tests get really difficult for Ole Miss on Tuesday when they travel to take on the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU.