Chris Beard to Reunite With Former Assistant Mark Adams at Ole Miss - Report
Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball head coach Chris Beard is reportedly bringing a former assistant to Oxford in the form of Mark Adams, according to KCBD in Lubbock, Texas.
Adams was on Beard's staff at Texas Tech during the team's run to the national title game in 2019, and he became the head coach of the Red Raiders after Beard departed Lubbock to take the Texas Longhorns job in 2021. He also was on staff with Beard at Arkansas-Little Rock during the 2015-16 season.
His tenure as Texas Tech's head coach came to an end in the spring of 2023 when he was suspended and later resigned over a controversy involving "racially insensitive" comments made towards a player, one where Adams "was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters," per a release from Texas Tech.
Prior to this controversy, Adams was named the AP Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2022. Since his resignation, Adams has been an assistant at East Carolina, but now it appears he will reunite with Beard in hopes of leading Ole Miss to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2025.