Ole Miss Basketball Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Target Big Mayar Wol with Offer

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebels news as Ole Miss looks to improve on the basketball court

College basketball is nearing that special time of year so it's never too early to look ahead to the next wave of top prep hoopers entering the game.

From the Ole Miss perspective, an unbalanced 2021-22 season will stress the recruiting needs for Kermit Davis and company during the home stretch of the recruiting process, especially during official visit season.

In-state star Jacob Gazzo, a forward or center projection out of Mccomb (Miss.) Parklane Academy is the sole verbal commitment to the program in the recruiting class of 2023. The Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen selection also plays baseball in high school.

APRIL 25, 11:50 AM UPDATE:

A new Ole Miss offer in the class of 2023 went out on Sunday.

Mayar Wol, a wing from Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep Academy, reported a new extension from the Rebel program. He also added one from Georgia on Sunday.

Listed at 6'8", just shy of 200 pounds, Wol pulled in previous offers from Georgia Tech, VCU, Ohio, South Alabama and Eastern Kentucky.

Per MaxPreps, he averaged 12.3 points per game as a junior.

APRIL 11, 1:15 PM UPDATE:

Ole Miss is busy in the transfer portal as the college basketball offseason begins and there is a new name to track in Kenneth Lofton Jr.

According to Jon Rothstein, Ole Miss is among several programs interested in the Louisiana Tech sophomore, who is also considering submitting his name for the 2022 NBA Draft.

This past season, Lofton started 33 games for the Bulldogs and led the team in scoring at 16.5 points per game. He nearly notched a double-double in every other outing, recording 17 during the season. Lasts summer, he won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia.

MARCH 26, 11:00 PM UPDATE:

Ole Miss offered a point guard that's not yet received a lot of notoriety. Elijah Crawford comes from Augusta (Ga.) Augusta Christian School. The 6'1", 170-pound point guard had already been extended offers from Xavier and Wichita State, but his offer from Ole Miss is his first Power Five offer.

Only a rising junior, Crawford's recruitment could be about to take off despite the point still needing to play two more years of high school basketball. A very talented dribbler and shot creator, Crawford is a combination point guard.

When he wants to get his shot off, Crawford can be quite difficult to defend. He's still capable of setting up teammates for shots as well. Depending on his size by the time he signs his letter of intent roughly 18 months from now, Crawford could also play some two guard and be more of a scoring threat.

MARCH 14, 8:45 PM Update:

A new Rebel basketball target is on radar in the class of 2024.

Over the weekend, sophomore Jason Asemota announced a new scholarship offer from the Rebel coaching staff. The Phenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep standout is considered one of the top wing players in the class, ranked in the top 20 overall of the 247Sports Composite at this time.

Asemota has reported more than one dozen offers, including several in the SEC like Auburn, Florida, Georgia and others. Beyond the footprint, he has Kansas, Memphis and others heavy on his trail as well.

Listed at 6'9", 185 pounds and originally from Massachusetts, Asemota is not expected to make a decision any time soon.

MARCH 1, 6:30 PM Update:

One of the top Rebel basketball targets is ready to make his pick.

Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy guard Amaree Abram announced his intentions to commit over the weekend via social media on Tuesday.

The class of 2022 prospect will shut the process down on Saturday evening, considering programs like Louisville, Maryland, St. John's and DePaul in addition to Ole Miss. He visited campus in Oxford of late, some two weeks after backing off of an initial commitment to Texas A&M, and expects to make an impact immediately should he pick the program.

"I think I would fit in the SEC system, especially theirs," Abram told On3. "Like I said, a lot of schools want me to come in and be a key factor. I know they have guards but I think me and those guards could be big names in the SEC. They want me to come in and make an impact from the start.”

Abram was offered by the Rebel staff back in November.

FEBRUARY 19, 5:00 PM Update:

One week from Saturday, one of the top Ole Miss basketball targets will be in town for an official visit.

According to Joe Tipton, Brandon Gardner will be making an official visit to Oxford beginning February 26. The Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy big man, who may project as a power forward, recently took an official visit to St. John's in New York City.

In addition to Ole Miss and SJU, Gardner has been on campus at LSU and Auburn this season. The junior played his freshman and sophomore seasons in the state of South Carolina.

Per On3, Memphis could become a late factor in a college recruitment that could end as early as this summer.

The 6'7", 200-pound prospect averaged 9.1 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Considered a top 100-ranked basketball recruit by most outlets who cover basketball recruiting, Gardner has better numbers as an upperclassman at his new school.

