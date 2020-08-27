Kermit Davis' recruiting class for 2021 had some flash. Now it has its second four-star commitment.

The Rebels landed a commitment on Thursday afternoon from four-star shooting guard James White, the No. 27 ranked shooting guard in the class by Rivals. White chose Ole Miss over offers from Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and others.

At 6-foot-5 and 175-pounds, White has the long, lanky frame that should be able to put on a lot of weight and play either wing position for Ole Miss. As a junior for Heritage High School in Conyers, Ga., he averaged 26 points per game.

The 2021 recruiting class for Kermit Davis is now laden with talented guard play. White joins Jackson, Miss. product, and fellow four-star guard, Daeshun Ruffin as the top players in a class that also includes three-star shooting guard Grant Slatten.

