How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Memphis Tigers
The Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed a solid start to non-conference play this season, currently holding an 11-1 record with one game left before opening the SEC portion of the schedule.
That one game comes on Saturday when the Rebels travel to take on the Memphis Tigers. Memphis comes into this matchup with a 9-3 record with losses to Auburn, Arkansas State and, most recently, Mississippi State on its docket.
Last season, Ole Miss claimed an 80-77 win over Memphis at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. This annual meeting has evolved into a rather competitive Mid-South rivalry on the hardwood, and Saturday should be another entertaining installment in this series.
Here's how you can watch Ole Miss face Memphis on Saturday as well as the current betting odds for the game.
WHO: No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Memphis Tigers
RECORDS: Ole Miss (11-1) vs. Memphis (9-3)
WHEN: Dec. 28 -- 1 p.m. CT
WHERE: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tenn.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2
Play-by-Play: John Schriffen, Color: Daymeon Fishback
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -1.5, Memphis +1.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -113, Memphis -106
OVER/UNDER: 152.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.