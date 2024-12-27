The Grove Report

How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Memphis Tigers

The Ole Miss Rebels face the Memphis Tigers on Saturday afternoon to conclude non-conference play.

John Macon Gillespie

Dec 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Mikeal Brown-Jones (1) shoots the ball against Lindenwood Lions forward Jordan Wildy (4) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Mikeal Brown-Jones (1) shoots the ball against Lindenwood Lions forward Jordan Wildy (4) during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed a solid start to non-conference play this season, currently holding an 11-1 record with one game left before opening the SEC portion of the schedule.

That one game comes on Saturday when the Rebels travel to take on the Memphis Tigers. Memphis comes into this matchup with a 9-3 record with losses to Auburn, Arkansas State and, most recently, Mississippi State on its docket.

Last season, Ole Miss claimed an 80-77 win over Memphis at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. This annual meeting has evolved into a rather competitive Mid-South rivalry on the hardwood, and Saturday should be another entertaining installment in this series.

Here's how you can watch Ole Miss face Memphis on Saturday as well as the current betting odds for the game.

WHO: No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Memphis Tigers

RECORDS: Ole Miss (11-1) vs. Memphis (9-3)

WHEN: Dec. 28 -- 1 p.m. CT

WHERE: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tenn.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: John Schriffen, Color: Daymeon Fishback

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes

SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -1.5, Memphis +1.5

MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -113, Memphis -106

OVER/UNDER: 152.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Basketball