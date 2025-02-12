How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Road Test at South Carolina
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels had a perfect week on the hardwood last week, taking down the nationally-ranked Kentucky Wildcats at home and the LSU Tigers on the road.
The Rebels' win over the Tigers came thanks to a strong comeback effort in the final minutes and a last-second put back from guard Dre Davis that sealed the win. Now, they will look to ride that momentum into another road test as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.
The Gamecocks are winless in conference play with an 0-10 record, but even so, going on the road in the SEC is no easy task, so Ole Miss will have to bring its A-game to Colonial Life Arena on Wednesday night.
Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and South Carolina.
WHO: No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
RECORDS: Ole Miss (18-6, 7-4 SEC) vs. South Carolina (10-13, 0-10 SEC)
WHEN: Feb. 12 -- 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, S.C.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Kevin Fitzgerald, Analyst: Perry Clark
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -4.5, South Carolina +4.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -205, South Carolina +168
OVER/UNDER: 138.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.