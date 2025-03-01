The Grove Report

How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Oklahoma Sooners

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to play host to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon in Oxford.

John Macon Gillespie

Feb 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) reacts after a called foul against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) reacts after a called foul against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels have lost three straight games on the hardwood, but they are looking to bounce back on Saturday afternoon when they play host to the Oklahoma Sooners at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.

Ole Miss has seen its NCAA Tournament projections worsen during this losing streak, falling down to a 7-seed in Joe Lunardi's latest installment of bracketology. The Rebels don't have an easy road between now and the end of the regular season as they are set to host Tennessee before traveling to Florida to conclude the campaign, so a win on Saturday would be crucial for the team's momentum heading to the SEC Tournament.

Can Ole Miss bounce back against the Sooners in their sixth meeting all-time? Here's how you can watch the action unfold.

WHO: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Ole Miss Rebels

RECORDS: Oklahoma (17-11, 4-11 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (19-9, 8-7 SEC)

WHEN: March 1 -- 1 p.m. CT

WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: John Schriffen, Analyst: Richard Hendrix

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes

SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -7.5, Oklahoma +7.5

MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -320, Oklahoma +255

OVER/UNDER: 152.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

feed

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Basketball