How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Oklahoma Sooners
The Ole Miss Rebels have lost three straight games on the hardwood, but they are looking to bounce back on Saturday afternoon when they play host to the Oklahoma Sooners at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.
Ole Miss has seen its NCAA Tournament projections worsen during this losing streak, falling down to a 7-seed in Joe Lunardi's latest installment of bracketology. The Rebels don't have an easy road between now and the end of the regular season as they are set to host Tennessee before traveling to Florida to conclude the campaign, so a win on Saturday would be crucial for the team's momentum heading to the SEC Tournament.
Can Ole Miss bounce back against the Sooners in their sixth meeting all-time? Here's how you can watch the action unfold.
WHO: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Oklahoma (17-11, 4-11 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (19-9, 8-7 SEC)
WHEN: March 1 -- 1 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2
Play-by-Play: John Schriffen, Analyst: Richard Hendrix
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -7.5, Oklahoma +7.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -320, Oklahoma +255
OVER/UNDER: 152.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.