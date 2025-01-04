How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Opens SEC Play vs. Georgia
The Ole Miss Rebels took a hit to the chin the last time they hit the hardwood, falling to the Memphis Tigers 87-70 at the FedEx Forum. Now, they will look to regroup as they play host to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC opener.
Ole Miss (11-2) has largely navigated non-conference play successfully outside of its recent loss to Memphis and a two-point loss to Purdue on Black Friday. Still, it was conference play that sank the Rebels last season, and they will need to make a run in a loaded SEC if they hope to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.
Georgia also successfully navigated its non-conference slate, entering this weekend's game with a 12-1 record. The Bulldogs' lone loss of the season came on Nov. 23 in an 80-69 final score against Marquette.
Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Georgia on Saturday as well as a look at current betting odds for the game.
WHO: Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Georgia (12-1) vs. Ole Miss (11-2)
WHEN: Jan. 4 -- 11 a.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Richard Cross, Color: Pat Bradley
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Georgia +4.5, Ole Miss -4.5
MONEY LINE: Georgia +155, Ole Miss -188
OVER/UNDER: 145.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
