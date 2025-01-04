The Grove Report

How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Opens SEC Play vs. Georgia

The Ole Miss Rebels hit the hardwood on Saturday to open SEC play against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Nov 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard reacts during the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels took a hit to the chin the last time they hit the hardwood, falling to the Memphis Tigers 87-70 at the FedEx Forum. Now, they will look to regroup as they play host to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC opener.

Ole Miss (11-2) has largely navigated non-conference play successfully outside of its recent loss to Memphis and a two-point loss to Purdue on Black Friday. Still, it was conference play that sank the Rebels last season, and they will need to make a run in a loaded SEC if they hope to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Georgia also successfully navigated its non-conference slate, entering this weekend's game with a 12-1 record. The Bulldogs' lone loss of the season came on Nov. 23 in an 80-69 final score against Marquette.

Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Georgia on Saturday as well as a look at current betting odds for the game.

WHO: Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

RECORDS: Georgia (12-1) vs. Ole Miss (11-2)

WHEN: Jan. 4 -- 11 a.m. CT

WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Richard Cross, Color: Pat Bradley

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes

SPREAD (via FanDuel): Georgia +4.5, Ole Miss -4.5

MONEY LINE: Georgia +155, Ole Miss -188

OVER/UNDER: 145.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

