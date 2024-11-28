The Grove Report

How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball vs. BYU in San Diego

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will face the BYU Cougars in the Rady Children's Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard reacts during the second half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Egg Bowl may not be on Thanksgiving this year, but the Ole Miss Rebels will see some action on the hardwood as Chris Beard's men's basketball squad faces the BYU Cougars in the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego.

Ole Miss and BYU are both undefeated on the young season, so this will be a big test for both programs on a neutral floor. Last time out, the Rebels took down Oral Roberts in Oxford by a final score of 100-68, and the Cougars gained a win over another Magnolia State team in Mississippi Valley State by a final score of 87-43.

The result on Thursday for Ole Miss will impact who and when it faces on Friday as the invitational comes to a close. Here's how you can watch the Rebels and Cougars face off on Thanksgiving Day.

WHO: BYU Cougars vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

RECORDS: BYU (5-0) vs. Ole Miss (5-0)

WHEN: Nov. 28 -- 4:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, Calif.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: FS1

Play-by-Play: Cory Provus, Color: Robbie Hummel

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Eli Savoie, Color: Marc Dukes

SPREAD: BYU -2.5, Ole Miss +2.5

MONEY LINE: BYU -146, Ole Miss +122

OVER/UNDER: 154.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

