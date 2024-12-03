How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball vs. Louisville in SEC/ACC Challenge
The Ole Miss Rebels split their two games on the hardwood last week at the Rady Children's Invitational, and they held firm at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 as a result. Now, they hit the road again for another Power Four test against the Louisville Cardinals in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
Louisville is 5-2 on the season and is coming off a 69-64 loss to Oklahoma on Friday. Ole Miss, on the other hand, is also coming off a Friday loss, an 80-78 dogfight against the Purdue Boilermakers in San Diego.
That marked the Rebels' first loss of the young season, and they will look to get back on a winning track against a basketball program that has a pedigree of success. Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Louisville on Tuesday night.
WHO: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Louisville Cardinals
RECORDS: Ole Miss (6-1) vs. Louisville (5-2)
WHEN: Dec. 3 -- 8 p.m. CT
WHERE: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Ky.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ACC Network
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham, Color: Dan Bonner
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD: Ole Miss +3.5, Louisville -3.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss +128, Louisville -154
OVER/UNDER: 148.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.