The Grove Report

How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball vs. Louisville in SEC/ACC Challenge

Chris Beard's Ole Miss Rebels take on the Louisville Cardinals in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) reacts with forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) after a basket during the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) reacts with forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) after a basket during the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels split their two games on the hardwood last week at the Rady Children's Invitational, and they held firm at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 as a result. Now, they hit the road again for another Power Four test against the Louisville Cardinals in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Louisville is 5-2 on the season and is coming off a 69-64 loss to Oklahoma on Friday. Ole Miss, on the other hand, is also coming off a Friday loss, an 80-78 dogfight against the Purdue Boilermakers in San Diego.

That marked the Rebels' first loss of the young season, and they will look to get back on a winning track against a basketball program that has a pedigree of success. Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Louisville on Tuesday night.

WHO: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Louisville Cardinals

RECORDS: Ole Miss (6-1) vs. Louisville (5-2)

WHEN: Dec. 3 -- 8 p.m. CT

WHERE: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Ky.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: ACC Network

Play-by-Play: Wes Durham, Color: Dan Bonner

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes

SPREAD: Ole Miss +3.5, Louisville -3.5

MONEY LINE: Ole Miss +128, Louisville -154

OVER/UNDER: 148.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Basketball