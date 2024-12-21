How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Men's Basketball Hosts Queens
The Ole Miss Rebels have one game left on the hardwood before the Christmas holiday, and it comes at home on Saturday against the Queens Royals.
Queens is a relatively new program to NCAA Division I, joining the Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference in July of 2022. The Royals are currently 7-5 on the season, and Ole Miss marks the first and only SEC team they will face in this campaign.
The Rebels have been on a hot streak as of late, having won four straight games dating back to a dominating performance against Louisville in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 3. Since then, Ole Miss has claimed wins over Lindenwood, Southern Miss and, most recently, Southern on Tuesday.
This is the next-to-last non-conference game that the Rebels have on their schedule with the final of those showdowns coming next Saturday on the road against Memphis. Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Queens this weekend in Oxford.
WHO: Queens Royals vs. No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Queens (7-5) vs. Ole Miss (10-1)
WHEN: Dec. 21 -- 4 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+
Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada, Color: Kermit Davis
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Gary Darby, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -27.5, Queens +27.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -20000, Queens +4000
OVER/UNDER: 151.5