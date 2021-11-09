Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch and Listen to Ole Miss Men's Basketball vs. New Orleans

    The Ole Miss Rebels open their 2021 regular season against the New Orleans Privateers
    The Ole Miss Rebels Men's Basketball Team is tipping off the 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday night, where they will welcome the New Orleans Privateers to the Pavilion at Ole Miss.

    The Rebels will also be entering the fourth year of the Kermit Davis era in Oxford. 

    In his four seasons, Davis has accumulated a 51-42 record and has taken the Rebels to the NCAA tournament just one time -- his first season in Oxford. 

    Leading the way for the Rebels at guard will be Oxford native and senior Jarkel Joiner, who returns to the Rebels after finishing last year as the team's second-leading scorer at 12 points per game. 

    The Rebels will also welcome back junior wing Luis Rodriguez, who led the team in both rebounds and steals last season, averaging 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. 

    However, Ole Miss will also have three newcomers via the transfer portal make their debuts on Tuesday night, in sophomore Jaemyn Brakefield (Duke), senior Nysier Brooks (Miami, FL), and senior Tye Fagan (Georgia). 

    In addition to sticking with TheGroveReport.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels and the New Orleans Privateers on Tuesday night.

    Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. New Orleans Privateers

    Current Records: Ole Miss (0-0) vs. New Orleans (0-0)

    Date/Time: Tuesday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT

    Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss - Oxford, Mississippi

    Television: SEC Network+ (Play-by-Play: Richard Cross, Color: John Stroud)

    Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes)

    Money Line: Ole Miss -3333, New Orleans +1200

    Projected Spread: Ole Miss -23.5, New Orleans +23.5

    Over/Under: 142

