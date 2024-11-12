How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts South Alabama in Annual Tad Pad Game
The Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated on the young season, and they will return to the hardwood on Tuesday night to host the South Alabama Jaguars in Tad Smith Coliseum, an annual event where the Rebels return to their former stadium on campus.
Ole Miss squeezed out a win over Grambling State last time out on Friday, and after a blowout win over Long Island earlier last week, the Rebels are hoping to improve to 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Last year's game in the "Tad Pad" was a narrow 70-67 win for the Rebels over Sam Houston, and they are hoping to remain undefeated in these throwback games since it was introduced to the schedule in the 2023-24 season.
Can Ole Miss keep its momentum going in Year 2 of coach Chris Beard's leadership? Here's how you can watch the action on Tuesday night in Oxford as former Rebel coach Kermit Davis is once again on the call with SEC Network.
WHO: South Alabama Jaguars vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: South Alabama (1-1) vs. Ole Miss (2-0)
WHEN: Nov. 12 -- 7 p.m. CT
WHERE: C.M. "Tad" Smith Coliseum -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+
Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada, Color: Kermit Davis
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes