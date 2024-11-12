The Grove Report

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts South Alabama in Annual Tad Pad Game

The Ole Miss Rebels return to the hardwood on Tuesday night in their throwback arena.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 4, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) and Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) look on during the second half against the Long Island Sharks at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated on the young season, and they will return to the hardwood on Tuesday night to host the South Alabama Jaguars in Tad Smith Coliseum, an annual event where the Rebels return to their former stadium on campus.

Ole Miss squeezed out a win over Grambling State last time out on Friday, and after a blowout win over Long Island earlier last week, the Rebels are hoping to improve to 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Last year's game in the "Tad Pad" was a narrow 70-67 win for the Rebels over Sam Houston, and they are hoping to remain undefeated in these throwback games since it was introduced to the schedule in the 2023-24 season.

Can Ole Miss keep its momentum going in Year 2 of coach Chris Beard's leadership? Here's how you can watch the action on Tuesday night in Oxford as former Rebel coach Kermit Davis is once again on the call with SEC Network.

WHO: South Alabama Jaguars vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

RECORDS: South Alabama (1-1) vs. Ole Miss (2-0)

WHEN: Nov. 12 -- 7 p.m. CT

WHERE: C.M. "Tad" Smith Coliseum -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada, Color: Kermit Davis

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes

