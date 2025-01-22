The Grove Report

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Texas A&M in Nationally-Ranked SEC Tilt

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to play host to the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday night in Oxford.

Jan 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) reacts after a basket during the first half against the LSU Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels hope to return to their winning ways on Wednesday night when they play host to the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.

Ole Miss is coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, but the Rebels also secured the program's first-ever win over an AP Top 5 team last Tuesday when they took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Now, it's time for coach Chris Beard's team to return to the friendly confines of Oxford, and they will be facing a stiff test in a talented Aggies team.

A&M currently sits at 3-2 in SEC play after gaining wins over Texas, Oklahoma and LSU alongside losses to Alabama and Kentucky. It's hard to blame the Aggies for dropping those two games against national powerhouses, so the Rebels will have to bring their A-game if they hope to bounce back into the win column on Wednesday night.

Here's how you can watch and listen to the action unfold, if you can't make it to Oxford yourself.

WHO: No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

RECORDS: Texas A&M (14-4, 3-2 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (15-3, 4-1 SEC)

WHEN: Jan. 22 -- 8 p.m. CT

WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart, Color: Dane Bradshaw, Analyst: Alyssa Lang

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes

