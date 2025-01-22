How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Texas A&M in Nationally-Ranked SEC Tilt
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels hope to return to their winning ways on Wednesday night when they play host to the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.
Ole Miss is coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, but the Rebels also secured the program's first-ever win over an AP Top 5 team last Tuesday when they took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
Now, it's time for coach Chris Beard's team to return to the friendly confines of Oxford, and they will be facing a stiff test in a talented Aggies team.
A&M currently sits at 3-2 in SEC play after gaining wins over Texas, Oklahoma and LSU alongside losses to Alabama and Kentucky. It's hard to blame the Aggies for dropping those two games against national powerhouses, so the Rebels will have to bring their A-game if they hope to bounce back into the win column on Wednesday night.
Here's how you can watch and listen to the action unfold, if you can't make it to Oxford yourself.
WHO: No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Texas A&M (14-4, 3-2 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (15-3, 4-1 SEC)
WHEN: Jan. 22 -- 8 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2
Play-by-Play: Tom Hart, Color: Dane Bradshaw, Analyst: Alyssa Lang
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes