    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch: Ole Miss Men's Basketball Faces Marquette in Charleston

    The Rebels and Golden Eagles will tip-off tonight at 6 p.m. CT.
    Author:

    Ole Miss opens its action in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic tonight against Marquette, looking to start the season 3-0.

    Marquette is fresh off an upset of No. 10 Illinois earlier this week and has started its season on a three-game winning streak. The Rebels last took the court last Friday in a 93-68 rout of Charleston Southern. Jarkel Joiner led the Rebels in scoring with 24 points, followed by Luis Rodriguez with 12 and Austin Crowley with 11. As a whole, Ole Miss shot 50.7 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three in the win.

    Marquette is led in scoring by 6-foot-5 guard Darryl Morsell with 22.7 PPG. Morsell has shot around 59 percent from the field and 53 percent from three in three games this season.

    Following facing Marquette, Ole Miss will face either West Virginia or Elon on Friday in a continuation of the Charleston Classic.

    Here's how to watch or listen to Ole Miss and Marquette tonight.

    Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

    Current Records: Ole Miss (2-0) vs. Marquette (3-0)

    Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. CT

    Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, S.C.

    Television: ESPN2 (Play-by-Play: Rich Hollenberg, Color: Debbie Antonelli)

    Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7 FM locally) (Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes)

    Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Ole Miss -167, Marquette +140

    Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Ole Miss -3.5, Marquette +3.5

    Over/Under: 137.5

