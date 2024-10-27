The Grove Report

How To Watch: Ole Miss Men's Basketball Charity Exhibition vs. Illinois

The Ole Miss Rebels undertake a little preseason action on Sunday morning.

Mar 14, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) goes after a loose ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels don't start their regular season until next week, but Chris Beard's men's basketball team faces some preseason action on Sunday when it hosts the Illinois Fighting Illini at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.

Sunday's exhibition goes to benefit CASA of North Mississippi, and it serves as a big test for Ole Miss as it prepares to start its 2024-25 campaign. Although this game won't count in the record books, it will serve fans with an opportunity to see Beard's revamped roster for the first time against outside competition.

Last year's Illinois team earned a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament and worked its way to the Elite Eight, but it finds itself on the outside looking in with the preseason AP Top 25 despite receiving 92 votes.

Tickets are $20 on Sunday, but if you can't get to Oxford for the matchup, it will be available on television. Here's how you can watch Ole Miss and Illinois in an early tip-off.

WHO: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

WHEN: Oct. 27 -- 11 a.m. CT

WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION: SEC Network

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

