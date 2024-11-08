The Grove Report

How To Watch: Ole Miss Men's Basketball Hosts Grambling State

The Ole Miss Rebels return to the hardwood on Friday night at the SJB Pavilion.

Nov 4, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Dre Davis (14) dunks during the second half against the Long Island Sharks at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Dre Davis (14) dunks during the second half against the Long Island Sharks at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels are 1-0 on the young college basketball season, and they will put their skills to the test again on Friday night as they welcome the Grambling State Tigers to the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.

The Rebels took down the Long Island Sharks 90-60 in the season opener on Monday night, overcoming a slow shooting start and running away with the game before halftime. It was during that first half that guard Jaylen "JuJu" Murray scored his 1,000th career point, and he finished the night with a team-high 24 points.

"It's a blessing," Murray said postgame. "I'm glad I got my 1,000th point with Coach Beard because it's like I always say, he believed in me since the first time I spoke to him."

Murray and the Rebels will look to carry over that momentum from Monday to another dominant showing against the Tigers entering the weekend. Here's how you can watch Friday's game between Ole Miss and Grambling.

WHO: Grambling State Tigers vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

WHEN: Nov. 8 -- 6 p.m. CT

WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

