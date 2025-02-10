How To Watch: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Hosts No. 8 Kentucky
The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a difficult loss to the Oklahoma Sooners last week, and they will try to return to the win column on Monday night against another nationally-ranked opponent as they play host to the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.
Ole Miss holds a record of 6-4 in SEC play and almost won Thursday's game against Oklahoma, had it not fallen into a massive deficit in the first quarter. The Rebels clawed all the way back to claim a lead, but they were unable to seal the finish, falling to the Sooners by a final score of 66-56.
Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin didn't pull her punches about her team's performance in media availability after the game.
"I didn't even know who that team was," McPhee-McCuin said of the first quarter performance. "We've had a lot of really good practices. Everybody knew what to do. So, not sure."
Kentucky is coming into Oxford on a three-game winning streak and has only lost twice all season, meaning Ole Miss will face a stiff test when tip-off comes on Monday night.
Here's how you can watch the action between the Rebels and Wildcats.
WHO: No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Kentucky (19-2, 8-1 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (15-7, 6-4 SEC)
WHEN: Feb. 10 -- 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2
Play-by-Play: Eric Frede
Color: Christy Thomaskutty
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Graham Doty