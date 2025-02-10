The Grove Report

How To Watch: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Hosts No. 8 Kentucky

The Ole Miss Rebels have their work cut out for them on Monday night against nationally-ranked Kentucky.

Ole Miss Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin during the first quarter of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, March 9, 2024.
The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a difficult loss to the Oklahoma Sooners last week, and they will try to return to the win column on Monday night against another nationally-ranked opponent as they play host to the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.

Ole Miss holds a record of 6-4 in SEC play and almost won Thursday's game against Oklahoma, had it not fallen into a massive deficit in the first quarter. The Rebels clawed all the way back to claim a lead, but they were unable to seal the finish, falling to the Sooners by a final score of 66-56.

Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin didn't pull her punches about her team's performance in media availability after the game.

"I didn't even know who that team was," McPhee-McCuin said of the first quarter performance. "We've had a lot of really good practices. Everybody knew what to do. So, not sure."

Kentucky is coming into Oxford on a three-game winning streak and has only lost twice all season, meaning Ole Miss will face a stiff test when tip-off comes on Monday night.

Here's how you can watch the action between the Rebels and Wildcats.

WHO: No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ole Miss Rebels

RECORDS: Kentucky (19-2, 8-1 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (15-7, 6-4 SEC)

WHEN: Feb. 10 -- 6 p.m. CT

WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Eric Frede

Color: Christy Thomaskutty

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

