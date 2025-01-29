INJURY REPORT: Key Ole Miss Rebel Questionable Ahead of Texas Showdown
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to return to the win column on Wednesday night when they host the Texas Longhorns at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, but one of the Rebels' key players is questionable to take the floor.
Guard Matthew Murrell, who was also listed as questionable ahead of the Rebels' game against Missouri but suited up to play, was again listed in that category on the injury report released by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday night. He is the only Ole Miss player listed on the report.
Against Missouri, Murrell finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists in the loss. Dre Davis was unable to suit up and go for the Rebels against the Tigers, but he was not listed on Tuesday's version of the report leading up to the Texas game.
Murrell is averaging 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season, and he has missed four games so far in 2024-25 due to injury.
Texas also has two players listed on its portion of the injury report. Guard Chendall Weaver (out) and forward Arthur Kaluma (probable) are both on the list, but based on Kaluma's designation, he will likely see the floor on Wednesday night.
Tip-off between Ole Miss and Texas is slated for 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.